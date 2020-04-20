1.5 lakh meals served to needy

A Joint initiative Round Table India and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite served 1.5 lakh meals to the needy . This project was taken up under Share to Care.

The Objective was to feed the stranded labourers and homeless of Hyderabad and Secunderabad during Covid 19 lockdown period.

Providing meals to the needy who are affected by Lockdown in India, with the Support of Government of Telangana for last mile logistics.

The lockdown led to massive hardship for daily wage labourers and others. They didn’t have a place to stay or food to eat.

With the objective of providing meals to the needy, Round Table 148 Chairman, Tabler Avanish and members of Round Table India and Rotary club of Hyderabad Elite President, Rtn Himanshu and club members respectively had a video conference and decided to take action immediately.

The group reached out to the Government of Telangana. A list of where and when meals are needed was promptly arranged. Front line action started with Round Table Area 9 Secretary Treasurer Tabler Chetan and President RC Hyderabad Elite Rtn. Himanshu. They reached out to individuals who owned large restaurants with kitchens to make meals for the needy, at no-profit. Most agreed and with funding from Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite and Round Table India and other donors, the process of making a few hundred meal packets a day began.

The cost of each meal was about Rs. 30. It contains 400 Grams of healthy cooked food with water. It is hygienically packed with suitable disposable packing.

Every day, a list of meals from the Telangana Social Impact Group (TSIG) which is relayed through Tabler Raj. TSIG was also the delivery partner.

The city of Hyderabad needs 25,000 meals a day. Based on the requirement received, the organizing team of Tabler Chetan, Tabler Avanish and President Rtn. Himansshu RC Hyderabad Elite, inform the individual kitchen coordinators. Meals are prepared and packed under strict hygienic conditions at the kitchens.

A Team of Volunteers from Telangana Government Covid 19 Helpdesk come and pick up the packed meals. The meal packets are then distributed to the needy, so that no wastage happened.When this initiative “Share 2 Care” began, it was a few hundred meals a day. Today, Round Table India and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite arrange for 8000 meals in a single day.

Over One Lakh and Fifty Thousand meals have been delivered, till date and an estimated 2.5L meals is planned till 7th May.

The numbers are only growing as news of the good work spreads and more donors come forward. Photos and documentation of this wonderful work are updated every day, on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Share2care-109661447350564/

This is a joint initiative of Round Table India and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Elite.