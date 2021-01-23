10 percent reservations for equal opportunities : KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao today said that 10 percent reservations for economically weaker section (EWS) is to ensure equal opportunities for all categories in Telangana state. It is a good decision to help all get opportunities in education and employment opportunities in equal manner.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao met KTR along with a team of associations and extended thanks for the key decision. On the occasion, KTR said that Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has great heart for the 10 percent reservations for EWS category. The economically weaker section in various castes to benefit with this 10 percent reservations the minister said.

They include Vyshya, Reddy, Velama, Reddy, Brahmin, Jain, Marwadi, Muslims like Syed and khan, he explained.

These reservations will be helpful to them in addition to 50 percent for BC community already existing, KTR clarified. KCR is kind enough as EWS category is deserving a push in government jobs, and education the minister said.

He listed out welfare schemes helping the poor due to KCR vision and plan. A staggering Rs 40000 crore being spent by Telangana state alone for welfare, he claimed.

Telangana is ideal to other states as the latter follow Mission Bhagiratha and pensions schemes, KTR said. Dayakar Rao lauded KCR for 10 percent reservations for EWS category. With this EWS category which was deprived of such opportunities will now get a push her hoped.