10 TRS leaders from GHMC will join our party: BJP MP Soyam Babu Rao

The BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Babu Rao today claimed that as many as 10 TRS leaders would soon join their party. He said that the pink party leaders were in touch with him and negotiating with him. The MP however refused to declare the names of the TRS leaders.

He said that the political equations in the GHMC would change drastically during the next two to three days. He also claimed that the ruling TRS party leaders were not happy with the style of functioning of CM KCR and his son KTR. He predicted that the BJP would win 100 divisions in the corporation. He claimed that the ruling TRS party was scared of announcing the name of its mayor candidate and added that the BJP would declare its mayor candidate only after the declaration of the mayor candidate of the TRS party.

He said that the ruling party was declaring incentives as it was scared of losing the elections. and attitude of and added that were in touch with him Meanwhile the incharge of the GHMC elections of the BJP Bhupender Ydav landed in the city today.

The party workers accorded a warm welcome to him. Ydav had a break fast session with the party leaders Satya Kumar, MPs D. Aravind, Soyam Babu Rao, CM Ramesh and former MP Vivek Venkat Swami. On the other hand, some disgruntled leaders of the party staged a protest program before the office of BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K. Laxman and tried to immolate themselves by pouring petrol over their bodies.