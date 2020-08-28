100 more Basthi Dawakhanas in city: KTR

Municipal and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao today appreciated that Basthi Dawakhanas are offering the best services to local people in the city of Hyderabad. He instructed that the official concerned take immediate steps to set up 100 more Basthi Dawakhanas in the city.

Presently, 197 Basthi Dawakhans were extending necessary care for free to the poor and needy close to their homes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and as per the directions of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, the total number of Dawakhanas would be increased to 300 in a phased manner, he said.

KTR expressed happiness at these health facilities for providing primary health care services and people getting timely help. The minister held a review meeting in the city with officials and took stick of the local hospital facilities being offered to people.

About 25000 people are getting out patient treatment in these Basthi Dawakhanas the minister claimed. Since there is tremendous response from people to these health facility we need to increase their numbers.

Our aim is to offer the best health services to local communities in the city he added. These hospitals are offering primary health care services the minister claimed. Set up 100 more hospitals as part of 300 such hospitals as planned he said. The GHMC has set up 200 Basthi Dawakhanas so far and 100 more are in pipeline.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and District Collectors of concerned districts participated in the meeting.