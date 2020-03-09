100% Telugu OTT aha registers big numbers

aha, the 100% Telugu web series and movies app that aims to bring exciting content to Telugu speaking people across the globe, was unveiled to select audience via the aha preview on February 8. A month into our test launch, we are overwhelmed with the response of the Telugu people to the first and only Telugu digital entertainment platform.

aha has become one of the fastest applications in the regional OTT space to register over 500k installs in a short span of just two weeks and is fast pacing towards a million at the moment. The application has already marked around 671k downloads.

With the average streaming duration of a staggering 36 minute per user, aha currently has 2 million active unique users with a total of 24,313,661 minutes streamed. Just a month since the preview that saw the launch of aha original web series like Masti’s, Kotha Poradu, #ShitHappens and Geetha Subramanyam 2020 being announced alongside world digital premiers of Arjun Suravaram, Khaidi and Pressure Cooker, aha is set to become the go-to destination for Telugu entertainment for audience who always encourage and appreciate great content.

aha is proud to announce that grand launch of aha will take place on March 25, on the occasion of Ugadi – the Telugu new year – which will have a showcase of our upcoming shows in the presence of industry stalwarts, celebrities, and promoters of the group.