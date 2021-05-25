To relieve the humanity from Corona Pandemic, TTD is conducting the 14th Edition of Sundarakanda Akhanda Pathanam on May 26 at the Nada Neeranjanam platform in Tirumala.

In this connection parayanam of 167 shlokas of 58th Sarga from the Epic Sundarakanda will be conducted at 7am where Vedic pundits of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit University and TTD Veda Parayanamdars will participate.

TTD has planned to undertake parayanams of total 2821 shlokas of 68 sargas in 16 editions. So far 13 phases have been successfully completed and gearing up for 14th phase on Wednesday.

The Akhanda Sundarakanda Pathanam will be live telecasted by the SVBC on May 26 7am and 9am to enable the Srivari devotees across the globe to participate in the parayanam from their homes and beget the blessings of Srivaru.