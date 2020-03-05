“18 Pages’ launched as Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha

“18 Pages’ launched as stylish star Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha sounds the first clap and Bunny Vas’s daughter, Baby Hansika switches on the camera, and Allu Aravind, Sukumar, Bunny Vas, and Nikhil in attendance



Nikhil has been picking the right subjects of late and he will be joining hands with successful producer, Bunny Vas for his upcoming film, ’18 Pages’ that was formally launched with a Pooja ceremony at Film Nagar temple today. Allu Aravind is presenting this film under GA 2 Pictures banner and Sukumar, who directed blockbusters like Rangasthalam is providing the story and screenplay for this film. Palnati Surya Pratap, who had previously directed a youthful entertainer, Kumari 21F is at the helm for this film. Stylish star Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha sounded the first clap and Bunny Vas’s daughter Hansika switched on the camera at the launch event. Sukumar directed the first shot. Gopi Sunder will be scoring the music for this film.

Allu Aravind-Nikhil-Bunny Vas combination



Allu Aravind, Nikhil, and Bunny Vas will be joining forces for ’18 Pages’ which will start rolling soon. Bunny Vas has already proven himself as an intelligent filmmaker with hits like Bhale Bhale Bhale Magadivoi, and Geetha Govindam. Also, Nikhil’s previous film, Arjun Suravaram was a big hit at the box office. Everyone involved with the project have great judgemental skills and that is building more buzz to the film.

Sukumar is known for developing unique subjects tht attract all sections of the audience. His combination with Palnati Surya Pratap has proven to be a successful one as Kumari 21F was a big hit. They will be joining hands again now. This film is touted to be a youthful entertainer in which the male lead loves the female lead in a very genuine manner and without any second thoughts. The title of the film itself has gotten the attention of many.

GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings

Allu Aravind presents

Music: Gopi Sunder

Camera: Yuvaraj

Arts: Ramana Vanka

Line producer: Babu

Executive producer: Sravan Raparthi, Ashok B

Production controller: Y Veerababu

PRO: Eluru Sreenu

Co-director: Radha Gopal

Producer: Bunny Vas

Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

Story, screenplay: Sukumar

