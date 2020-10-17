190 Tribal students script success in NEET 2020

As many as 190 Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Students Script Sweet Success in NEET 2020 . Since their childhood, they have nurtured their dreams of becoming doctors despite the fact that they have to overcome abject poverty and bypass several obstacles on their road to achieve their dreams.

Thanks to social (TSWREIS) and tribal welfare (TTWREIS) residential educational institutions societies for giving wings to the most underprivileged students who are aspiring to become doctors. Its truly remarkable that a whopping 142 social and 48 tribal welfare residential students fought their way out of poverty and secured top All India ranks in SC/ST categories in NEET 2020.

What do the parents of these first generation sons and daughters do? They are beedi workers, small farmers, agricultural labourers, road-side tea sellers, vegetable vendors, mechanics, cooks, masons, auto drivers, housemaids, watchmen and peons and are struggling day in and day out to make both ends meet.

The heart-warming stories of Girija, daughter of a laborer; Nikitha, daughter of a beedi worker; Amulya Devi, daughter of a cycle mechanic; and Nikshiptha, semi-orphan are similar and they all stand tall having overcome odds of poverty to make it to medical stream this year.

Dejavath Girija, a tribal girl from Operation Emerald coaching program being run by the TTWREIS, secured all India 85 rank in ST category and she is likely to get admission into AIIMS.

A remarkable transformational journey of a poor tribal girl from a tiny tribal hamlet in Wanaparthy district to AIIMS and this achievement will remain as one of historic milestones in the successful journey of TTWREIS.

G Abhilash who secured 168 All India rank in SC category said, my parents are the happiest people to see me as a doctor and I cant thank the chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao more for his approval for free intensive long-term NEET coaching for poor SC/ST students like me.

The truth is that I wouldnt have afforded coaching in a private institution considering my vulnerable family background and my dream would have been shattered if not for the free Operation Blue Crystal long-term NEET coaching program.

The success of these students from poverty stricken families means a lot to their families in overcoming from generations of deprivation and under development, says an elated Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREI and TTWREI Societies.

He congratulated the toppers and said the entire credit goes to teachers for their hard work and going an extra-mile in fulfilling the aspirations of underprivileged students.

Secretary further remarked under the governments KG-PG Mission, both social and tribal welfare students have been maintaining a winning streak with a quantum leap in moving from nondescript villages/tribal hamlets to the countrys premier medical colleges, a sign socio-economic progress in the state of Telangana.

In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state, less than five students used to secure seats in medical colleges every year. But today, thanks to the support of minister for social welfare Koppula Eeshwar and minister for tribal welfare Sathyavathi Rathod, we could send 108 SC/ST students medical colleges last year and this year, 190 students are likely to secure medical seats.

Operation Blue Crystal Program for SC students and Operation Emerald for ST students were being launched in 2015 to provide top-class free NEET coaching to meritorious students free of cost and these two programs have become a boon to marginalized students