1st Batch of All Women RPF Constable Cadets complete training

Passing Out Parade of 1st batch of 298 Women Constable Cadets of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was held today i.e., 17th August, 2020 at the 7th Battalion Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) Subsidiary Training Centre, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR was the Chief Guest. Shri G.M. Eswara Rao, IG and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SCR was the Guest of Honour and Senior Officers of Railways & RPF were also present during the parade.

Gajanan Mallya inspected the parade contingents and received the salute at passing out parade of all women. All the Cadets took part in an Oath Taking Ceremony held. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gajanan Mallya appreciated the women cadets for their outstanding performance during the training and opined confidence that they will perform their duties with full spirit and dedication. He complimented them for the excellent March Past. He advised the women constables to go forward in their carrier with full enthusiasm. Later, he presented the “Medals” and “Certificate of Excellence” to the Cadets showing outstanding performance.

RPSF Training Centre has been raised as Subsidiary Training Centre and has been shouldered with the responsibility of training the exclusively ladies’ batch for the first time. The 298 RPF Lady Constable Cadets belonging to 14 Zones of Indian Railways have passed out today after being imparted eight months Initial Training as per Training Manual was imparted under the command of K.M. Kondaiah, Commanding Officer cum Principal,

7th Battalion, RPSF Training Centre. Live streaming of the event through YouTube channel was also arranged for viewing by the families of recruits from all over India due to Covid-19 Pandemic.