220 beds for Corona patients in Palamur : Srinivas Goud

Minister V Srinivas Goud today said that 100 beds are specially arranged for corona patients in Mahabub Nagar.

The beds number will be increased to 220 soon for the local people in Mahabub Nagar district hospital.

At a meeting on Corona pandemic control and Rythu Vedikas in the Town Hall here the minister said that corona patients can get the tests and treatment in the district. Srinivas Goud asked people need not to go for Hyderabad for Corona tests and treatment.

The government is offering these tests and treatment in 26 health centers in the district comprising 67 ventilators facility. We are providing the modern facilities in all the hospitals he said.

The minister said that Corona patients will be given kits for home isolation besides necessary health services. The government he said has not stopped welfare schemes and those for the farmers despite corona cases.

Rythu Vedikas will help the farmers on selected farming and get benefits he said. These platforms will offer needed suggestions and guidelines for farmers he added. Despite financial problems the government created confidence among farmers through rythu bandhu and other schemes.