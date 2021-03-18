220TH ORDNANCE FACTORIES DAY CELEBRATED AT ORDNANCE FACTORY MEDAK

Ordnance Factories Day was celebrated at the Ordnance Factory Medak, Yeddumailaram in Sangareddy district today. On this day, more than 200 years ago the British East India Company established a Gun Carriage Factory in Kolkata in 1801. Presently there are 41 Ordnance Factories in India under the Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata which comes under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.

As a part of celebrations, a photo exhibition was inaugurated in the Community hall by Shri Alok Prasad, General Manager of the Ordnance Factory Medak, on March 17. Two armoured vehicles manufactured in the factory, BMP-II (Armoured Personnel Carrier) known as “SARATH’ and an Ambulance variant of the same vehicle was displayed for the general public. Guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 were observed during the event. Steps have been taken to restrict the crowd and ensure sanitization of the venue.

A ‘Prabhat Pheri Walk’ was organized in the morning in which the General Manager along with employees, representatives of Unions and Associations, JCM and Works Committee participated enthusiastically. It started from the Senior Club and ended at the Community Hall. During the rally the main products of the Factory were displayed through banners on a vehicle. It was followed by an official function organized in the Factory with restricted gathering wherein the General Manager unfurled the flag and Ordnance Factory Anthem was played. Ordnance Factory ‘Resolution’ was administered to the employees followed by speech by the General Manager. Two employees of the factory Anjaneyulu and Pulla Reddy have been conferred “Ayudh Sri” Awards by the Ordnance Factory Board for their excellent contribution towards production and productivity. They were felicitated by the General Manager during the function. Other employees who have performed excellently in various areas of activities in the factory were also recognised on this occasion by presenting wrist watches and cash awards. The function was attended by Senior Officials of the Factory and Allied Establishments, representatives of Unions and Associations, JCM and Works Committee and the awardees.

The General Manager in his message to the employees has mentioned about the glorious past of 200 year old history of Ordnance Factories. He thanked the employees of Factory and Allied Establishments for the glorious achievements. He stated that inspite of restrictions due to COVID-19, the Factory shall be able to achieve the target of 2020-2021. Times are changing and due to the entry of private Defence manufacturers in the new business environment visualized by Government of India for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharath’, the Factory has to emphasize more on Research & Development and development of new products. However Factory has optimum load for another few years in the form of over 250 ICV’s (Infantry Combat Vehicles) and overhauling of 100 vehicles per year. It is expected that the Factory will produce the Futuristic Combat Vehicles (FICV), AVT (LR), Command ICV, NAMICA etc in future. Further he has thanked the representatives of Unions, Associations, JCM I, II, III, IV & Works Committee for their cooperation especially during the Covid-19 Pandemic.