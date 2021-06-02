27.9 lakh Sputnik vaccine doses imported from Russia

The third batch of Russian vaccine for the prevention of Covid 19 virus Sputnik-V reached the city today. A total of 27.9 lakh vaccine doses were brought to the country from Russia. A special chartered flight RU-9450 carrying the vaccines landed at Shamshabad International Airport at 3.43 am in the morning .

The aircraft was unloaded in just 90 minutes. Later, the officials of Dr. Reddy’s laboratories, which has got the license to distribute the vaccines in the country, shifted them to its plant in the city. In the first batch, 1.5 lakh doses of the vaccine were brought to the city. In the second phase, 60,000 doses of the vaccines were brought to the city.

With the addition of the third batch of the vaccines, the total number of the vaccines imported by the country has reached 30 lakhs so far. The administration of the Sputnik -v vaccine will be launched in the second week of June.