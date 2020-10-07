65 students of TMREIS shine in EAMCET 2020

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary

Shafiullah, in a press statement here today stated that 65 students from TMR Junior Colleges have qualified EAMCET 2020 with good ranks.

This year, 65 students (51 Boys & 14 Girls) of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society have not only just qualified in the entrance exam but also scored good percentiles on par with the students of corporate colleges. Among the top scorers includes Shaik Karishma of TMRJC Nalgonda & Md Abdul Hasan of Kamareddy.

Amidst the pandemic, vigorous coaching through online classes by the faculty of the colleges and constant monitoring by the Academic team of head office, 65 students cleared the entrance exam and all of them are expected to get seats under convener quota in reputed colleges under good streams.

He felt proud to announce that the following four students of out of the 18 students appeared for the JEE (Mains) have cracked the Examination with good percentile. One students, A.Nikhil of TMRJC Nagaram, Nizamabad qualified the JEE (Advance) is eligible to get admission in IIT.

KoppulaEshwar, Hon’ble Minister for Minorities Welfare, Government of Telangana lauded the efforts of students and thanked the Chief Minister K ChandrashekharRao for sanctioning a large number of residential schools to minorities in an endeavour to make “Bangaru Telangana”.

AK Khan, Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare & President TMREIS also congratulated students for their outstanding performance. He lauded the commitment and dedication of Principals, Junior Lecturers and Supporting Staff of TMREIS for achieving the good results.

Shafiullah said that from this academic year onwards, 67 TMR schools are being upgraded to Junior Colleges. The students who are getting admitted in these colleges will be given extensive coaching for courses i.e CA, CPT, LAWCET, EAMCET, IIT and NEET apart from regular academics. He said that TMREIS is committed for professional development of students. All the necessary help will be provided to these students by the TMREIS.

He requested the students and parents to utilise this opportunity and get enrolled in TMR Jr. Colleges by submitting offline at concerned colleges or contact on Helpline no. 040-23437909.