7.14 lakh families benefitted through Kalyana Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak schemes

The State government today said that a total of 7.14 lakh weaker sections families have benefitted through its Kalyana Laxmi and shadi mubarak schemes. It made this revelation while responding to questions raised by various MLAs of the state on the issue during the question hour held in the ongoing monsoon session of the state Assembly .

Replying to the questions raised by the members of the house, State BC welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that no other state government of the country was implementing the two schemes. He said that the Chief Minister of the state KCR had come up with two schemes on humanitarian ground. He said that the state government was issuing the cheque in the name of the mother of bride even she had undergone love marriage. He said that the state government had allocated ₹1000 crore for the implementation of the scheme even during Covid 19 pandemic period.

He said that all those mothers who have received the cheques are filled with joy. He said that a total of 7,14,575 families belonging to EBC, SC, ST, BC and minorities had benefited from the scheme between 2014-15 and 2020-21 financial years and added that the state government has disbursed ₹5556.44 crore to the beneficiaries under the scheme so far.