7 days protests on farm acts, CPI to support parties against BJP in bypoll

CPI leaders, Ch Venkat Reddy, Aziz Pasha and others today said that they will take up. A week long protests from Oct 12 to 18 against the three agricultural acts of the centre.

They accused the BJP government at the Centre of launching anti-farmers acts besides failing to address water issues among two Telugu states. The party held a key meeting and they told media that they will support other secular party against the BJP in Dubbaka segment bypoll.

The party decided to take up week long protests against the farm acts. We will decide on MLC local body poll after discussing the, same with other left parties they added. They slammed the centre for apex council meeting on river water disputes, boards, and allocation of waters.