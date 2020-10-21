700 cm rainfall caused havoc, Rajath Kumar says to remove encroachments, repair lakes

In the wake heavy rains and floods causing human loss, damage of houses and crops, Telangana government is focusing on removing all encroachments on the lakes, tanks and water bodies and take up their repairs in the twin Cities.

This was informed in a press conference by irrigation principal secretary Rajath Kumar here.

He said that in just week days 700 cm rainfall witnessed in the city against 800 cm in entire rainy season lead to inundation, water logging, floods and huge loss. Encroachments on the lakes and tanks to be removed to prevent recurrence of the deluge, he clarified.

Taking instructions from chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao special teams are going to take steps to repair the lakes and tanks he said. As many as 15 teams are firmed to ascertain the lakes, tanks need repairs he said.

The municipal minister KT Rama Rao has allotted Rs 2 cr for repairs of these water tanks and lakes. As many as 185 lakes in the city are filled to capacity due to heavy rains and 53 lakes and tanks need repairs.

The repairs will be done after the teams submit a report Rajath Kumar said. While the rains to decline from Thursday as said by Met officials. The special teams will inspect the encroachments and work out a plan to remove them.