75 new coronavirus cases reported in AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while three deaths took the toll in the state to 20 and 27 more persons have recovered and got discharged, the Health department said on Monday.

With 75 new cases being reported, the total rose to 722. Anantapur, Krishna and Kurnool reported one each death. Chitoor district has witnessed a spike with 25 freshcases and Guntur district reported 20 cases while Kurnool district reported 16, Krishna district reported 5, Anantapur reported 4, Kadapa 3 and East Godavari 2 cases.

Ananthapur (33), Chittoor (53), East Godavari (26), Guntur (149), Kadapa (40), Krishna (80), Kurnool (174), Nellore (67), Prakasam (44), Vishakapatnam (21) and West Godavari (35)