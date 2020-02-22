Navyamedia

Gatham an upcoming Telugu movie Teaser was released by actor Adivi Sesh today on Twitter. The promising Gatham teaser is gripping and looks like a new age psychological thriller created by a group of passionate filmmakers from the Bay area, California. The teaser packed with gripping visuals and Sricharan Pakala’s intriguing background music has created the buzz around social media, Rakesh Galebhe the actor who’s known for his work on YouTube is now making his debut with Gatham, Debutant Kiran Reddy has directed Gotham, Soriginals and Offbeat films produced the movie.

While the teaser surprised the audience with its technical values, the more interesting thing about the movie is, Gatham was completely shot and created by the NRI’s in USA. All the actors and technicians have come forward independently to showcase their talents. The team is planning for a grand release right after finishing the post-production works.