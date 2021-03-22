80 percent syllabus completed in junior colleges: Sabita

State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy today said that they had completed 80 percent of Intermediate course syllabus in all the Junior Colleges of the state through online by using T-SAT online channel and prevent the loss of academic year due to Covid 19 pandemic. She also said that the total number of students in Government junior colleges were going up every year in the state. “ A total of 1.66 lakh students got admissions in the junior colleges during the 2018-19 academic year. The number has gone up to 1.77 lakh during 2019-20 academic year. It has gone up to 1.78 lakh during the ongoing year,” the minister said while replying to the questions raised by MLAs during the question hour of the ongoing budget session of Telangana Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion she Said that they had received proposals to set up junior colleges in Kothur, Nandigama , Kondurg and Choudaryguda mandals of Shadnagar assembly constituencies and added that they were considering the proposals. She said that the state government was running 1201 junior colleges in 445 mandals of the state and added that the number also include the junior colleges being run various welfare departments of the state. She also said that 404 government colleges and 38 aided colleges were being run by the education department and added that the remaining 759 junior colleges were being run by the various welfare departments of the state.