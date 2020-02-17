85%  GITAM B.Tech bag job offers from top companies

Mood is upbeat in GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad as most of the B.Tech students of 2020 graduating batch from School of Technology have already bagged job offers in the initial phase of the campus placement program. The placement season started with a bang and till date, 65 plus top-notch companies have rolled out. Some 85% students have already been placed, over 150 of them bagging multiple offers. The excellent start of the placement season triggered a wave of joy among the young students, who come from all States. Since its inception, GITAM has been posting remarkably successful campus placement drives for its students.

The number of placed students is set to rise as some of the companies that participated in the campus recruitment process are yet to declare results. TATA Consultancy Services Limited was the top recruiter with 140 job offers, followed by Cognizant 77, DXC Technology 35, Tech Mahindra 33, Musigma 34, NTT Data 34, Wipro 29, Zensar 27, Mind Tree 26, Virtusa 25 and Value Momentum 22, IBM 13, TA Digital and Colins Aerospace nine each. Some more major companies like NCR, Factset, HBL, CGI, Axis Cades etc. recruited the GITAMites.

Optum (a part of United Health Group, is a pharmacy benefit manager and care services group) offered an impressive package of Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, Mu Sigma (Management consulting company) with 34 offers Rs 21 lakh for three years and Value Labs (IT service management company) with three job offers at a package of Rs 16.5 lakh for three years.