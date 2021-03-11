93 in Frey–Jumbo ballet for Hyd MLC seat–Tips for voting

An unprecedented number of 93 candidates are in the fray for the Hyderabad-Ragareddy-Mahboobnagar graduates MLC election this time. Polling is scheduled to take place on March 14.

A jumbo ballet paper has been printed for the election, accommodating the 93 names, candidate’s photos, their party symbol, etc.

The number of voters had increased from nearly three lakh in the 2015 election to 5.31 Lakh now. Only 39 percent of the voters exercised their franchise last time.

To cast the vote, a person should have the voter Identity card or any one of the following: Aadhar card, driving license, pan card, passport, service identity card given by state or central government, public sector undertakings, local bodies, education institution or private industrial establishments, MP, MLA, MLC I d card, original certificate of degree or diploma, physically handicapped certificate.

A voter has to use only the Violet colour sketch pen to be given by the polling staff to exercise his franchise. The voter has to vote in order of preference of his choice. The voter should use only numbers (1.2.3. Etc.,) but not figures (one, two, three). The voter should not use tick, into or any other. The vote will become invalid if the voter signs or puts his thumb impression etc on the ballot paper. The vote will become invalid if the voter fails to mark his first preference but marks the second, third, etc preference. A voter can exercise as many preference votes as he wishes, up-to 93. But he can stop by casting only three, four, five preferences as he wishes.