Aadi Saikumar celebrates his birthday on December 23rd

The actor will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and produced jointly by RP Varma, Ramanjaneyulu and Chinthalapudi Srinivas under Sri Hanuman Movie Makers Banner.
Appears handsome, Aadi in the first look poster of Shashi is seen yelling in anger. He is also seen holding a mike in the poster.Surabhi plays female lead in the film and Raashi Singh is the other heroine. Arun Chiluveru scores sound tracks while Amarnath Bommireddy is the cinematographer.
Only one schedule is remaining to be shot. The makers are planning to release the love and family entertainer in summer, 2020.
Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Surabhi, Raashi Singh, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Jaya Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, Ajay, Viva Harsha, Sudarshan, Swapnika, Sirisha, Saranya, Harsha, Mahesh, Krishna Teja, Bhadram, Venu Gopala Rao and others.
Crew:
Story-Direction: Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla
Producers: RP Varma, Ramanjaneyulu and Chinthalapudi Srinivas
Banner: Sri Hanuman Movie Makers
Screenplay: Manikumar Chinnimilli
Dialogues: I Ravi
Music Director: Arun Chiluveru
DOP: Amarnath Bommireddy
Lyrics: Chandrabose, Bhaskarabhatla, Ananta Sriram, Vengi
Choreography: Viswa Raghu
Fights: Real Sathish
Art: Raghu Kulakarni
Stills: Krishna
Pro-Executive: CH Raghava