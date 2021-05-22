35.3 C
Aayush medicines for Black Fungus

State Aayush Director Dr. V R Alugu Varshini has said that Black Fungus can be prevented and treated with Ayurveda,  Unani and Hormeo Medicines.  There will be no side effects with these medicines. 
        She said that unani medicines namely R K Azeeb, Imino capsules and Corse Mussaficone can be used to prevent Black Fungus. These medicines should be used for ten days, boy morning and evening. These medicines are being given free of cost at the Unani hospital at Charminar in the city and once permission is obtained,  they will provide the medicines free of Cost  throughout the State to treat the fungus.
Heomeopathic
         The Director said that in Homeopathy also,  there are medicines to prevent and treat black fungus. She stated that Arsenic Album-200 should be taken for five days,  twice a day and six pills each time, and Five phos-6 should be taken, twice daily three pills each time for 30 days. These medicines are being given at the Heomeopathic hospital at Ramanthapur.  (These medicines are available at all Homeo stores.  
       She said that Ayurveda medicines are also available to prevent and treat the disease.  The medicines are given free of cost at the Govt Ayurvedic Hospital,  Vengalraonagar in the city 

