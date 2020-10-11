Abhinav Sardhar and Ram Karthik Starrer Sci-Fi Action Drama `Peanut Diamond` Begins

`Peanut Diamond` is an upcoming film written and directed by Venkatesh Triparna who is also producing it in association with Abhinav Sardhar under ASP Media House as Production No.1.

Starring Abhinav Sardhar, Ram Karthik, Chandini Tamilarasan and Shaani Salmon in the lead roles, the film has music by `Bengal Tiger` Fame Bheems Ceciroleo. J. Prabhakara Reddy is handling the cinematography. Billed to be a unique sci-fi action drama, the film’s opening ceremony took place today in Hyderabad.

While speaking on the occasion, producers Abhinav Sardhar and Venkatesh Triparna said, “The film’s story is set in two different eras and the freshness in story-telling will attract all section of audiences. While one story is set in 1989, the other story that runs concurrently is set in 2020. What’s the connection between these two stories and the reason behind the unique title create interest. The film’s first schedule has begun today in Hyderabad. The next schedules will take place in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Vizag. More details of the project will be divulged soon.”

Cast: Abhinav Sardhar, Ram Karthik, Chandini Tamilarasan, Shaani Salmon and others.

Technical Crew:

Cinematography: J. Prabhakara Reddy

Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo

Fights: Shankkar.U

Line Producer: Sri Nidhi Nakka

Executive Producer: Shaani Salmon

PRO: Sai Sathish

Producers: Abhinav Sardhar, Venkatesh Triparna

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: Venkatesh Triparna.