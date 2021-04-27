28 C
ABN MD’s wife Kanaka Durga passes away

 ABN Andhra Jyothi Managing Director Vemuri Radha Krishna’s Wife Kanaka Durga passed away at a private hospital here today. She was 63.
            She had been unwell for the past few days and was being treated at a hospital. Kanaka Durga was one of the Directors to Andhra Jyothi Group.
            Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Vemuri Kanakadurga wife of Andhra Jyothy Newspaper Managing Director Vemuri Radha Krishna.
 The Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

