Academy for Cyber Security invites online applications

National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad, invites online applications form all over the Telangana for admission into cyber security courses for Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering and PG candidates. The courses include Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, reads a press release.

NACS offers 60% Subsidy/ Concession on the registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen under Swarna Bharat National skill development program.

Upon successful completion of the courses in cyber security, the candidates get opportunities in job profiles such as cyber security officer, information officer, information analyst, security architect, IT security engineer, system security administrator. The academy said the candidates will have good jobs in India as well as abroad.

The last date for online application is June 29. Interested parties can visit www.nacsindia.org or contact Ph.7893141797.