Accord High Priority for Protection of Railway Assets: Gajanan Mallya

South Central Railway, General Manager Gajanan Mallya, conducted a review meeting o­n safety, freight loading and punctuality of the Zone today from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad through Video conferencing. Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments; Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated the review meeting through web conference.

Gajanan Mallya conducted a detailed review of all safety related aspects over the Zone. He instructed the DRMs to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Surveillance System to monitor the safety at places where it is not covered by the Surveillance systems. He stated that CCTV surveillance system will be effective in monitoring the miscreant activities, if any. He also advised to ensure the divisional officers that all the stabled coaches are locked properly and safety measures to be observed at all railway premises such as station yards and sidings.

The General Manager stressed o­n imparting the training o­n Road Learning (LR) to all running staff (Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards) about new Sections and new Signals of the Zone since new doubling sections have been added in to the system. He also stressed about conducting refresher courses to all the technical staff at the earliest.

The General Manager also held a detailed review with all the Divisional Railway Managers o­n the efforts of Business Development Units (BDU’s) and performance of freight loading. The General Manager advised the officials to continue their efforts to further improve the freight loading and punctuality of the train operations over the Zone. He also discussed the progress of major projects o­n the Zone. Gajanan Mallya appreciated the officials for the increasing the average speed of freight trains to 51 kmph.