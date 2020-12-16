Accord to Top Priority to Punctuality – Gajanan Mallya

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Gajanan Mallya conducted a detailed review meeting o­n safety, freight loading and punctuality performance of the Zone at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. Principal Heads of Departments; Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated through web conference.

Gajanan Mallya conducted a review o­n safety and cautioned the officials about practicing the shortcut methods in train operations, which may lead to untoward incidents. He advised the officials to stick to the fundamental procedures in safety related issues. Basic discipline needs to be maintained without fail at any work place to avoid incidents which may lead to obstruction of traffic, he added. He advised the officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines to ensure safety of the tracks and train movements.

The General Manager reviewed the freight loading of the zone and advised all the Divisions to overcome any disruption caused by cyclone and heavy rains with pro-active approach and maintaining continuous touch with major stack holders. The General Manager appreciated the efforts of the BDU (Business Development Units) of all Divisions over the Zone for generating new streams of traffic. He appreciated that addition of new commodities to the freight basket of SCR is a good sign to diversify the freight basket from all the sectors of the economy. He also held a detailed review with all the Divisional Railway Managers o­n the performance of Business Development Units.

The General Manager also reviewed o­n the new changes incorporated into the timings/schedules of the special trains for the convenience of passengers and its impact o­n the punctuality performance of the Zone. He instructed the officials to adopt the changes and streamline the systems immediately. He also advised the Divisional Managers to maintain the punctuality strictly and operate the trains to reach the destinations intime.