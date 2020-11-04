Actor Rajasekher is recovering: Jeevitha

Tollywood actor Rajasekhar, who has been affected by Covid 19 virus, is on his way to recovery. This was revealed by his wife Jeevitha Rajasekher.

She said that the health condition of her husband had improved a lot during the last couple of days. Rajasekhar has been undergoing treatment at city neuro center for the last couple of days. He has been provided treatment in ICU. However, several news reports came to fore that Rajasekhar was kept on ventilator. This has prompted Jeevitha to respond on the issue.

She made it clear that her husband was not on ventilator and added that he was being provided oxygen through non invasive ventilator. She said that the doctors were now decreasing the levels of oxygen gradually and extending their treatment. She said that the Rajasekhar was recovering due to the effective treatment by the doctors. Jeevitha said that her husband had recovered due to the prayers of scores of his fans and family members.