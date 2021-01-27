Actress Anushka Shetty graces the launch of ShePahi

ShePahi’ the first of its kind Annual Conference 2021 of women police held today at JRC Conventions at Jubilee Hills in Film Nagar in the city.

Over 750 women police, their officers attended the daylong conference.

The Bahubali film fame actress Anushka Shetty was the guest of honour.

The Additional DGP Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra along with Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar, and Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) DCP Anasuya graced the occasion

The theme of the Annual SHE conference was “SHEpahi”, pahi meaning is good work.

Welcoming the gathering VC Sajjanar said that under its jurisdiction 750 women police work. They have their own issues, challenges and added that they decided to hold this first conference on an annual basis.

He said that 12% of the total police force was women police. “They are efficient. Given any responsibility they perform well. 50 per cent of senior police officers in Cyberabad are women. We have women in all the 17 verticals in Cyberabad. We work shoulder to shoulder in tandem,” said Sajjanar.

He also said that 34% of Investigating Assistants were women. “This has set a trend in India. A Woman SI in Rajendranagar Ms. Shwetha put an exemplary service on par with her male colleagues,” he shared.

Sajjanar also mentioned about a woman Court Constable Pankaja because of whom police could get 16 life convictions. “Even today she is busy attending a case in LB Nagar Court and unable to attend the conference. She is very committed to her work, he added.

He spoke about B. Ganga, K. Geetha, Alivelu and Swapna, who are the drivers of three DIAL 100 Immediate Response Vehicles launched today. “They didn’t even know about cycling. These new recruits of 2020 have learnt driving after joining in the police in the last October, but picked it up fast. Ganga and Swapna are graduates and Alivelu and Geetha are intermediate. All women police in future will be trained in driving, informed VC Sajjanar.

Speaking on the side-lines of the conference Ganga one of the drivers said that she was reluctant and afraid of driving initially but due to the confidence given by all, she could comfortably learn the driving.

Speaking further Sajjanar said Cyberabad so far has 7 She Shuttle Services and added that one more added thanks to Virtusa and SCSC. He said that Nearly 60,000 women commute in these shuttles. He urged more companies to come forward to sponsor more such shuttle services.

DCP Anasuya while giving her opening remarks described the conference as historic and highlighted the various initiatives taken up for the welfare of women and Children in the Commissionerate. We among other issues discuss our profession, health and inspirational stories during the one-day conference she informed.

Two videos were launched at the conference including one on ‘SheTeams’.

Addressing gathering on occasion, actress Anushka Shetty said though the film stars were portrayed as stars, she said that each one of the police seated in the conference hall were stars. “We are reel stars and you are the real stars. Because your efforts and hard work behind us, we feel so secured and your sacrifices are supreme. I am privileged to be here amongst you,”she said.

She lauded the efforts of the Cyberabad police during the pandemic, particularly the plasma drive they carried out. She said that she can’t imagine a safe and secured life without police. .