Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Addham – on aha! 

Addham will premiere on aha on October 16. After garnering positive responses for its out of the mill and 100% Telugu original web series like Locked, Sin and Masti’s, aha is all geared up to bring yet another treat for its audiences with the anthology series titled Addham.

Completely shot and edited during the Lockdown, the upcoming Telugu original anthology- Addham packs in the work of three prominent directors- Siva Ananth, Barath Neelakantan and Sarjun K.

The anthology series revolving around the singular theme of morality, slated to release this Friday, has an ensemble star cast consisting of well known names.

In an exclusive byte shared by the platform, Actress Varalaxmi Sharathkumar talks about the story and her shooting experience during the lockdown.

Recalling her excitement to finally be back on sets, the actress says “I was extremely impressed by the way all precautions were set in place and the sanitization process was handled, all through the shoot.”

On why she chose Addham, she grins and explains “The script was great and the character was quite different from all the roles I’ve done so far, so it stood out to me immediately”. The character’s uniqueness and the overall plot was one of the main reasons why she wanted to be a part of the project.

All praises for Actor Kishore’s versatility and his ability to portray any character on screen, she says, “I’ve worked with Kishore sir before and he’s one of the most phenomenal actors we have in India”. Varalaxmi adds that she wishes that the shoot lasted longer because the experience of working with all of them was so much fun.

Furthermore mentioning that for the audience’s content is hero, so be it at the theatres or at home, they enjoy something because the content is that great, hence she urges everyone to catch Addham only on aha from Oct 16.