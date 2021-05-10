Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Society (TSES) has invited applications for admission in to sixth class in the 23 EMSR schools in the State for 2021-22 academic year. There are 60 seats in each of the 23 schools.
Eligibility criteria is a pass in fifth class from any recognized school. Family’s annual income should not exceed Rs.1.5 lakh in villages and Rs. Two lakh in towns. Age: OC and BC students should have been borne between 01-09-2009 and 31-08-2011 and SC, ST candidates between 1-09-2007 and 31-08-2011. Selection will be through screening test.
Applications should be through online. Last date for online applications is May 31, 2021. Website: www.telanganaemrs.in
Admission in to TEMRS schools
