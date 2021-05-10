Admission in to TEMRS schools

Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Society (TSES) has invited applications for admission in to sixth class in the 23 EMSR schools in the State for 2021-22 academic year. There are 60 seats in each of the 23 schools.

Eligibility criteria is a pass in fifth class from any recognized school. Family’s annual income should not exceed Rs.1.5 lakh in villages and Rs. Two lakh in towns. Age: OC and BC students should have been borne between 01-09-2009 and 31-08-2011 and SC, ST candidates between 1-09-2007 and 31-08-2011. Selection will be through screening test.

Applications should be through online. Last date for online applications is May 31, 2021. Website: www.telanganaemrs.in