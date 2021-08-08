26.2 C
August 14, 2021

ADMISSION OPEN IN SV MUSIC AND DANCE COLLEGE

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has invited applications from eligible students for courses at the SV music and Dance College and SV Nadaswaram School for admission during the academic year of 2021-22 for which the last date is August 21.

TTD is offering full-time courses in Visharada (diploma) and Praveen (advance) at the SV Music and Dance College and full-time diploma and certificate courses at the SV Nadaswaram School.

Interested students could also apply for part-time, certificate, diploma, and Kala Praveshika courses till August 31 of Gatra, Veena, Venu, Violin, mridangam Ghatak, Bharata Natyam, Kuchipudi, dances, and harikatha courses.

All interested and eligible students could procure applications from the college office during working hours by payment of Rs.50.Educational qualifications are 8th standard pass for regular courses and 5 standard pass for evening courses.

For more details contact college during working hours on 0877-2264597. 

