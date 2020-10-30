aha announces a new original web series Commitmental

The series is directed by Pavan Sadineni and stars Punarnavi Bhupalam and Udbhav Raghunandan as the leads. It is a production of TVF.

The 100% Telugu OTT platform aha is set to bring quite the festive vibe to this Diwali with a series of releases. After announcing Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma which releases on November 13, the platform has now joined hands with the national content production platform The Viral Fever for CommitMental, a web series directed by Pavan Sadineni.

The series features actor Punarnavi Bhupalam (a popular contestant on the previous season of the reality show Bigg Boss) and Udbhav Raghunandan (known for his Youtube channel Chicago Subbarao) as the leads.

CommitMental will stay true to the soul of the original show Permanent Roommates and will stand out with its engaging slice-of-life narration. The first look posters of the film were released earlier today by actor Sree Vishnu and opened to a good buzz.

Starring Punarnavi Bhupalam, Udbhav Raghunandan, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Raj Madiraju Vishnu Oi, Sai Swetha and Dinesh, the film is directed by Pavan Sadineni.