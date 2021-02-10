Ahead Sagar bypolls KCR gives sops, says won’t ask votes if lift schemes not complete

Ahead of the by-poll for Nagarjuna Sagar caused by the death of TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced sops to the previous Nalgonda district.

Amid applause by the leaders and the TRS functionaries in the event, the chief minister said that the ruling party won’t ask for votes in elections if we failed to complete the lift schemes and irrigation systems in one and half years.

We will sure complete them and ask for votes and support of people he said. Else we the TRS leadership will not ask them votes, he declared.

Addressing a public meeting in Halia, KCR offered to give adequate funds towards the development of irrigation systems and basic facilities. He stated that the government is committed to developing neglected and backward districts with huge funds. Amid cheers by people, KCR stated to release Rs 10 Crore for Nalgonda Municipality, Rs 5 Crore for Miryalaguda municipality, and Rs 20 lakhs each for 844 village Panchayats in the district.

Chief Minister KCR announced Rs 1 cr each for other municipalities in the Nalgonda district and release related orders by tomorrow. He also said that the government will offer pensions and ration cards to eligible people besides addressing land disputes soon.

KCR took a dig at the Congress and other parties like BJP for their charges as they come in the way of development He announced that the irrigation projects and lift schemes will be completed in one and a half year. If not we will not ask for your votes in the polls, he stated. The Nalgonda district was neglected and undeveloped by successive governments for many decades he deposited. Our government has routed out the fluoride problem in the district soon after coming to power by getting purified waters to rural areas. We introduced the Mission Bhagiratha program giving potable water at remote villages, the chief minister claimed.