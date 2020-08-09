AI, Data Analytics and Innovation added to ASCI’s PGDM specializations  

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI)’s two-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme got two more specializations in the coming 2020-22 batch to meet industry’s demand.

“As suggested by the Chairman of our Advisory Board for the programme, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary IT&C and Industries, we are offering two new specializations for the new batch. They are, Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics and Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” the Programme Director and in-charge Director General of ASCI, Prof. Nirmalya Bagchi said in a press release on Sunday. He observed that these new specializations would help students chart new placement opportunities in a post Covid world.

The oldest management training institute in the country, ASCI, launched the AICTE-approved PGDM only last year to create future leaders in the field of management. The All India intake for the programme got upgraded from 30 to 60 students per year and the unique feature of the programme is that it allows dual specialization in both functional areas of management like Marketing, Human Resource Management, Operations Management, and also so in sectoral areas like Energy, Health, and Urban Governance.

“A separate high-end computer simulation lab with adequate software has been created to enable the students to work on simulation, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence,” Prof.Bagchi added. The programme also focuses on imparting practical skills and aims to make behavioral changes through non-credit courses like digital marketing, public speaking, personal effectiveness coaching, mathematical modeling and other such market relevant topics which are often times missing in the curriculum of other B-schools. Many top executives of the local industry regularly interact with the students and deliver lectures to them, further enriching the course and making the students market ready.

The admission for batch 2020-22 is now open and for more information on the programme, visit www.ascipgdm.in. Interested candidates may also like to write to admissions.pgdm@asci.org.in / swethap@asci.org.in or call 09121011411 to gather more information about the programme.