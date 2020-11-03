AICC incharge Manickam Tagore launched anti-farmers’ laws signature campaign

AICC Incharge Manickam Tagore today launched a signature campaign in protest against the recent anti-farmer’s laws enacted by the central government in Mahbubnagar District.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that prime minister Narendra Modi government was trying to protect the assets of Industrialists Ambani and Adani. Targeting CM KCR, he alleged that the CM was craving for his son, daughter and nephew instead of ruling the people of the state. He also alleged that the CM had cheated the people by promising a golden Telangana and mocked that it was golden Telangana for CM KCR and his family members. He said that the CM had extended support to the BJP led central government on all the bills it had introduced in parliament.

Tagore threw a challenge to the CM and asked him to convene the state assembly to oppose the central government’s anti-farmers bills if he was a true pro-farmer leader. He told the people of the state that they would see a new congress Party in the state. He said that the party was going ahead in the state with mission 2023 by targeting to return to power after the next Assembly Elections. He said that the congress party would stand by the farmers, youth and weaker sections of the society.

He said that they would submit the signatures collected by them to the state governor and the president of the country. He made it clear that the anti-farmers laws would only benefit the industrialists Adani and Ambani and added that there was no benefit with the new laws.