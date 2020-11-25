Akbaruddin owaisi Bandi trade charged at each other

The war of words between the leaders of rival parties in the ongoing election campaign for the upcoming GHMC polls is only increasing with each passing day.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay traded charges at each other. It all started with Akbaruddin Owaisi condemning the surgical strike on old city statement of Bandi sanjay. He also dared the BJP leaders to destroy the tombs of former PM PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao, which were allegedly built after encroaching upon Hussain Sagar if they were really committed to clean the lake. He said that the lake which was spread across 4700 acres of land in reality had now shrunk to just 700 acres of land. He told the BJP leader that they know how to teach a lesson to the BJP in the state Assembly.

Owaisi heaped praises on former Cm of the state YSR and added that the former cm had provided reservations to Muslim minorities of the state. Responding to the criticism of Owaisi Bandi Sanjay also dared Owaisi to demolish the two tombs. He said that former pm PV Narasimha rao and NTR were idols of the Telugu people. He warned that the BJP activists would demolish the party headquarters of the Majlis party as soon as they demolished the tombs. He alleged that the ruling TRS party’s script was being read in Darussalam.