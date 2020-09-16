Akbaruddin Owaisi takes credit for Hyderabad Metro Rail project

AIMIM floor leader in the state assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi today took credit for the introduction of Hyderabad Metro Rail services in the state capital. He however rued that the services were not yet extended to his old city area. He made these remarks while taking part in a discussion over the urbanization issue during the ongoing Monsoon session of the state assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that He also raised the issue of drinking water problem and said that he along with former MLA from the state capital P. Janardhan Reddy fought on the issue of Krishna and Godavari river water to the residents of the city. Owaisi said that the old city area of the state capital was also not getting drinking water despite his fight. Referring to the promise made by the chief minister of the state KCR that he would transform the old city area into an isthambul city, he said that the CM had not done anything so far. He said that the old city area has so many tourism spots and added that the road expansion works were also pending in the old city since a very long time.

He demanded the state government to allocate Rs.10,000 crore for the development of the old city. He told the house the works related to Charminar pedestrian project were also lying pending and wanted to know the deadline to complete the parking place works at Charminar. He asked the state government as to why it was not developing laad bazar. Referring to the issue of twin reservoirs Gandipeta and Himayat Sagar, he said that the two reservoirs did not have water even after bountiful rains in recent times. He told the house that all industrial effluents were being released into Hussain Sagar lake and asked the state government as to when it would clean the hussain sagar lake besides asking the deadline to complete the Musi river beautification project. Lauding the services rendered by the sanitation staff of the city, he said that their services were invaluable.

Owaisi thanked the health workers who had worked hard during covid 19 lockdown period. He said that the Hitech city of Hyderabad had become the New York of India in just 20 years time.