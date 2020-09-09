Akhil Akkineni – Surender Reddy – Anil Sunkara’s Crazy Project Announced

Here is the big news. Young and dynamic hero Akhil Akkineni, who is on a roll, is all set to collaborate with star director Surender Reddy. Riding high with the blockbuster success of Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Surender Reddy is going to direct Akhil in a powerful story provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. This crazy combination of Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner and Surender Reddy’s Surrender2cinema banner.

Given that Surender Reddy is known for presenting his heroes at their stylish best, he is prepping up to show a new version of Akhil Akkineni in his 5 th film. AK Entertainments, which started 2020 on bang with the blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, is going to continue its success streak with Akhil 5 on a grand scale. Other cast and crew details will be announced soon.

Cast: Akhil Akkineni

Director : Surender Reddy

Producer : Ramabrahmam Sunkara

Co – Producers : Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy

Executive Producer : Kishore Garikapati