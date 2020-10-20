All exams postponed due to rains : Sabitha

Telangana government today postponed all kinds of examinations in the state due to continuous rains.

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced about the postponement of the exams till Dasara festival as met officials forecast more rains.

The exams have already been postponed OU, Hyderabad central varsity, Kakatiya, JNTU, and Ambedkar varsities. All other exams are being cancelled now and to vs conducted at all later date, Sabitha Indra Reddy announced.

The government will hold a meeting to finalise fresh schedule and make it public she said. The government has taken a decision to conduct the exams later as the rains are continuing, she said. Next schedule to be announced by the authorities, the minister said. She asked the department officials to take necessary measures for the same.