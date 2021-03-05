All party hold sits in program against VSP privatization

The All party leaders today held a sit in program demanding the Central Government to immediately withdraw its decision to privatize Vizag Steel Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders wondered as to how the center would privatize the historic plant. CPI National Secretary Dr. K. Narayana, TDP Former Minister N. Raghuaram, CPM State secretary P. Madhu and trade Union leaders from CITU and others took part in the agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said that the responsibility to protect the plant by mounting pressure on the center lied on the shoulders of all people of the state. He said that the protest program was just the beginning of a much bigger fight on the issue. He asked the BJP leaders as to what kind of answers they would give to the people of the state on the issue.

CPM Leader Madhu made it clear that the center did not have powers to sell the Vizag steel plant and added that the plant was built on the sacrifices of several people. He said that the privatization of the plant would be nothing but insulting the farmers, who had given their lands for its establishment. He said that he was happy that political parties like ruling YSRCP, TDP and JSP also took part in the protest program.