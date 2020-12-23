All promises of CM KCR are lies: BJP leader Vijayasanti

BJP leader and former MP Vijayasanti today slammed the chief minister of the state and alleged that all the promises made by the CM were lies. She alleged that the CM did not have any commitment to fulfil them.

In her facebook post, she claimed that the misrule of the TRS led state government had been mocked by people from across the country. She claimed that the farmers, who had cultivated fine quality rice following the advice of the Chief Minister, were now forced to sell The same in the other states of the country to recover their investments. She also said that the maize farmers of the state had come on roads due to lack of MSP to their produce.

She claimed that some farmers were burning their produce after failing to receive the MSP for them. She also claimed that several unemployed youth were committing suicide due to the failure of the state government to fulfil its promise of filling up vacant government jobs.

Speaking further she said that CM KCR government had failed in achieving its share of water in various projects of the state from the central government.