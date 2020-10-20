All rain hit houses will get money : Sabitha

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today stated that Pedda Cheruvu near Meerpet was not breached and people have to be cautious die to more rains.

She visited the area in her segment hers and offered Rs 10000 to people whose houses are hit in the rains.

The minister gave confidence to the victims that all the houses hit in the rains will get financial support. The KCR government has offered Rs 550 cr to help rain victims in the city Sabitha Indra Reddy said. She consoled the rain hit areas in the city and offered Rs 10,000 help to the rain hit houses.

The heavy rains were never seen in recent times and KCR government came forward to help the victims. The minister has said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has offered adequate funds to help the needy. The KCR Government offers Rs 1 lakh to totally damaged houses, Rs 50000 to partially damaged houses and Rs10000 to normal hit houses, Sabitha Indra Reddy explained.

She asked the rain victims to avoid worry as they get financial support to overcome the current situation. The education minister asked the people hit in the rains to be courageous. The government, she said, will help all the affected families in the continuous rains.

As directed by KCR, Municipal minister KTR the financial help and rescue measures are on she said. The ministers, legislators and officials are coordinating to help them, she added.