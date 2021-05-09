All should follow Covid 19 norms : DGP Sawang

The DGP of the State Gautam Sawang today made it clear all people of the state should follow Covid 19 norms in Andhra Pradesh. He made these remarks while talking to Media persons after his sudden inspection of various areas in the city. He observed the arrangements made for the enforcement of curfew in the state .

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all people should wear two face masks and added that they should also use sanitizers. He made it clear that victory against Covid 19 virus could be achieved only by following the norms prescribed by the state government. He warned the people of facing stringent action on violating the Covid norms and rules. He said that they were going to introduce e-pass method to all those who needed an emergency travel from Monday.

He said that there was no permission to hold the meetings of political parties and other social

Meetings. He urged the people to not believe in false news being circulated in social media. He urged those people who are under home isolation to utilise the services of 108 and 104 services. The DGP said that the state would have section 144 till the further orders from the state government. Commenting on the organisation of events like weddings , he said that permission should be taken from the local authorities to hold the same.