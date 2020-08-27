Allu Arjun shatters all-time records against all odds 

Stylish Star Allu Arjun scored a monstrous hit this Sankranthi season with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film showcased the true box office potential of Allu Arjun as it stood as non-Baahubali industry hit.

Now, the Allu Arjun starrer has shattered all the pre-existing records on the small screens as well.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo garnered 29.4 TRP on its telivision premiere and this is the highest viewership reported for any Tollywood movie till date. What is even more interesting is that the film achieved this mighty feat against all odds. It has been over 7 months since the theatrical release and roughly 6 months post the OTT release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, the Allu Arjun starrer has shattered all-time records and has emerged as highest watched Telugu film on telivisions.

Allu Arjun’s following amongst family audience is very much evident, given the sensational reception his latest film has garnered.

Previously, the stylish actor’s Duvvada Jagannadham had performed exceptionally well on the small screens and now, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set an unprecedented record.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has Trivikram at the helm and his excellent work, paired with Allu Arjun’s grace and charisma worked wonders for the film. Pooja Hegde paired up with Bunny and she enthralled the audience. Needless to say that Thaman played an instrumental role in the tremendous success of the film as the audio album he composed is the biggest hit in recent times. Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts came together to produce this wholesome family entertainer.

Allu Arjun has an interesting line-up of projects as his immediate next film will be Pushpa which is being directed by Sukumar. Soon after, he will work with Koratala Siva. Both these films will be made on a pan-India scale.