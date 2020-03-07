Alluarjun “AlaVaikuntapuramulo” becomes the Biggest Musical Blockbuster

From the minute the first track Samajavaragamana was released on Aditya MusicYouTube channel, everybody knew there would be a musical tsunami and nobody was wrong! AlaVaikuntapuramulo, the recently released Telugu film starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu and music composed by SS Thaman became an all time musical blockbuster and garnered a Pan-India appeal topping charts across all music streaming platforms.

Samajavaragamana penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and sung by Sid Sriram, went on to become the highest streamed song ever in 24hrs and has already crossed 165 Million streams on AdityaMusic YouTube channel. Owing to its immense popularity, the producers released a female version sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

The second track, Ramulo Ramula another massive hit broke earlier records by becoming the fastest south Indian song to cross 200 million streams milestone (on Aditya Music YouTube channel).

Singing sensation Armaan Malik crooned for Butta Bomma song and even this became an instant hit.

Mind Blowing record breaking achievements

For the first time ever, #1, #3, #6 ranking inAmazon Music Pan-India charts is from one album. Surprisingly it is not any Bollywood album but it is this Telugu album ruling the Pan-India charts is a rare feat.

Similarly AlaVaikuntapuramulo became the First South India album to cross 100 Million plays on Jio Saavn.

Similarly these songs continuously topped the India and Global YouTube Music charts, making their presence felt all over the world.

Not stopping with that, this massive musical blockbuster has broken all records in Wynk, Spotify and Gaana as well.

Speaking on these consecutive milestones, Mr Aditya Gupta of Aditya Music was quoted saying, “We knew AlaVaikuntapuramulo would be big, but such mind blowing massive musical success was unexpected. The entire album of AlaVaikunapuramulo by SS Thaman created waves all across the globe. We heart fully thank Harika Hasine Creations, Geetha Arts, Trivikram and Allu Arjun for making us a part of their journey.”