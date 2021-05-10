Amara Raja Resumes Production; Committed to Environment and Sustainability

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (“The Company” / “ARBL”) has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi at Chittoor District with effect from 8th May, 2021 after Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Continuing with its focus on the best-in-class systems and processes for environmental, safety and health practices, the Company will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues.

The Company is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.

“We have taken proactive measures to ensure that all our obligations to supply products and services to our customers are met in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience, whatsoever. We are assessing the impact of the short term disruption, and gearing up to sufficiently cater to the demands of all our customers and business partners. We also take this opportunity to thank all our employees, customers, partners, vendors and all other stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations,” a Company spokesperson said.

The Company reiterates its commitment for excellence in complying with all the regulatory requirements. As a responsible corporate citizen, ARBL has always placed highest priority on the environment and to the health and safety of its workforce.