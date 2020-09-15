Amazon India expands in Telangana

Amazon India today announced the expansion of its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with 2 new fulfilment centres (FC) in Hyderabad. This expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states ahead of the upcoming festive season. With this infrastructure, Amazon.in now offers storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across 4 fulfilment centres to its more than 23000 sellers in Telangana. Amazon India has also expanded an existing sort centre to offer overall sortation area of more than one lakh square feet, in Telangana.

“Amazon and Telangana have partnered on several initiatives since the commencement of our operations in India with our largest fuilfilment centre in the country located in Hyderabad. We are delighted to extend the partnership further with this additional investment in the State helping us deliver safely to our customers at their doortstep. This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and will further help us support small & medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly. It will also provide an economic boost to the Telangana e-commerce ecosystem across packaging, transportation and logistics. Safety of customers, sellers and our associates and security of livelihood have never been more critical, and we are happy to contribute to both ahead of this festive season,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres & Supply Chain, Amazon India.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana, said ,“Amazon India’s continued investment in Telangana is a testimony of our business-friendly policies and provision of high quality infrastructure. These new facilities will provide tremendous growth to the SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent. We are pleased that this development by Amazon has come at an opportune time, ahead of the festivities”.

The specialized FC in Telangana will store thousands of products in the Large Appliances category consisting of Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines & TVs and from a selection of over 1.2 lakh products covering the entire Furniture range. The other FC in Telangana will cater to customer demand for products in Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Appliances, Fashion and Consumables (FMCG) category