AMAZON PRIME VIDEO UNVEILS THE TRAILER OF PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER FILM GATHAM

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-digital world premiere of Telugu spine-chilling psychological thriller Gatham. Written and directed by Kiran, the psychological thriller is created by a group of U.S-based students and IT professionals and is jointly produced by Offbeat Films & S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media. Starring Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe & Poojitha Kuraparthi in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Lake Tahoe, Gatham centres on a person who forgets his past after waking up from a coma and his struggles to know about himself lead him to unravel several unexpected and horrifying adventures in his life. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the gripping thriller starting November 06 as a part of the festive line-up of releases on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the interesting venture, Director Kiran Reddy Shares, “Filmmaking has always been my passion and I am keen to experiment and explore various formats. With Gatham, I wanted to take India’s art of storytelling to the next level and introduce something unique for audiences. Gatham revolves around a very interesting plot questioning ‘what if life restarts?’ I am elated that the film will now be available for viewing across the world on Amazon Prime Video.”